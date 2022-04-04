Jaaved Jaaferi Sparks Speculation On His Return As Commentator In Takeshi's Castle Reboot

Emerging as one of the most nostalgic and memorable game shows for the 90s and early 2000s kids, Takeshi's Castle is all set to return with new adventures and players in 2023. The popular Japanese show was enjoyed by kids and parents alike for the unscripted and impromptu nature of challenges that evoked laughter and thriller among the audience. From skipping stones to Grid Iron, the game introduced unique and physically challenging tasks for players in order to take over the commander's castle.

Doubling the fun for kids, the Japanese game show featured actor-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi's hilarious commentary. His energetic and impressive comic timing made the show even more memorable for the kids. Evoking a feeling of nostalgia within the audience after a couple of decades, the actor shared a cryptic post over Takeshi's Castle reboot announcement making the fans speculate about his return as the Hindi commentator.

Jaaved Jaaferi to return as a commentator in Takeshi's Castle reboot version?

Sharing a post about the Japanese game show returning next year, Jaaved Jaaferi expressed his excitement and hinted at his return as commentator. He wrote, ''Hmmmm!!! Kya khayaal? #TakeshisCastle #OnceMore'' (hmmm!!! What do you think?'').

Can't wait to watch it with 9 year old. Oh your voiceover was so much fun. I still remember one dialogue "potty pose..." Hahaha — Ankit Grover (@ankitgrover4) April 4, 2022

Although the actor did not confirm the rumours, fans were quick to speculate that the actor might have confirmed his return as the Hindi commentator of Takeshi's Castle reboot version. Several fans shared their happy moments while watching the show as they took a trip down memory lane.

One netizen wrote, ''Omg!! Nostalgia I would have dinner while watching this The only show that my parents and I would watch together...we all love this show'' while another wrote, ''Absolutely tremendous , marvelous , outstanding , mind boggling ,wonderful , superb idea sir. As a kid it was hilarious to listen your commentary with the game''.

Absolutely sir, can't wait, rare to find a multitalented guy like you ❤ — Postnutclarity (@danklifesmatter) April 4, 2022

It was an absolutely delight to watch it with your voice sir, it's going to be fun to watch it again 🤗 #bestchildhoodshow — Deep Saravia (@sher_lock95) April 4, 2022

More on Takeshi's Castle reboot

As per a report from Deadline, the reboot version of the popular Japanese game show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2023 and will be available in over 240 markets.

