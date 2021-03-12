Jackie Shroff's Chunni Babu Meets His New Dev Babu On The Sets Of Indian Idol Season 12

Indian Idol Season 12 is currently at its most competitive stage with contestants giving their best. To lighten up their mood, the makers invited actor Jackie Shroff to the show. He will be seen as the special guest in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol. Take a look at how Jackie's Chunni Babu found a new Dev Babu.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was seen playing the role of Chunni Babu in the film, Devdas. He recently appeared on the sets of Indian Idol season 12. His presence increased the level of fun on the show. He kept entertaining the judges and the contestants with his jokes and shared a few anecdotes from his film career. He seemed extremely enthusiastic as he wanted to learn new things from the contestants. Contestant Danish performed on songs like Sheshe Se Sheesha and Amma Dekh. He managed to impress the judges and Jackie Shroff on Indian Idol.

Listening to him perform, Jackie recalled the days when they were shooting for Devdas with everyone. He mentioned that they had a lot of fun during the shoot. After his performance, Danish requested him to recreate one of the most famous scenes from the film with him. In the scene, Chunni Babu and Dev Babu are sitting on a train. Jackie was a sport and immediately agreed on recreating the scene. He also gifted Danish a bracelet as a gift when he came to perform on the stage.

Danish was overwhelmed after he got an opportunity to perform with the actor. He said, "It's like a dream for me the super cool person who I have been watching on screen since childhood I got the opportunity to perform with him." He thanked Indian Idol for inviting the actor. Jackie Shroff on Indian Idol complimented him and told him that he rocked the show and even called him a rockstar. He added, "It's marvellous the way you sing and especially the song Amma dekh it was outstanding. I wish you all the luck for your future and keep rocking like this.” To catch the upcoming episode tune on to Sony entertainment TV at 8 pm this weekend.

