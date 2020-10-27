Jaggesh Gets Nostalgic On Wife Parimala's 52nd Birthday, Shares An Unseen Pic From Archive

Kannada actor Jaggesh is quite active on social media. He has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of himself and has always proved himself to be a complete entertainment package. Another reason why Jaggesh's Instagram feed is loved by fans is because of the lovely pictures and videos that the actor shared for his loved ones. Recently, on October 27, 2020, as Jaggesh's wife Parimala turned a year older, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a rare throwback picture of the couple.

Jaggesh’s throwback post on his wife’s birthday

The actor took everyone on a trip down the memory lane with a nostalgic throwback photo with his wife. Jaggesh also penned a heartfelt caption along with the post. Jaggesh’s caption for the post read, “It was 15th birthday for her when I had met for the first time. Today she celebrates her 52nd birthday. Birthday greetings to the dear one”.

The love story of Jaggesh and Parimala had made to the headlines across the state back then. Reportedly, the actor had not made it big in the film industry back then and Parimala was an underage girl when the two had married each other. Parimala’s family was against their marriage, and the couple had eloped from their houses, after which the actor had to face court cases filed by Parimala’s family. The actor’s fans were reminded of this story again as Jaggesh shared this rare photo with his wife.

On the work front, Jaggesh was last seen on-screen in Premier Padmini and Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru, both that released in 2019. His upcoming projects will be Thothapuri and Ranganayaka where the actor will be collaborating with directors, Vijay Prasad and Guru Prasad respectively. Currently, the actor is busy as a judge in the popular television show, Comedy Khiladigalu.

