'Jamai Raja' Actor Seema Pandey's Andheri Building Sealed As A Resident Tests Positive

Famous television actor Seema Pandey’s building in Mumbai has reportedly been sealed after a resident tested positive for COVID 19. The building was sealed, keeping in mind the safety of the people around the building. Authorities are taking utmost care to ensure the spread of the virus is curbed.

Seema Pandey’s building in Andheri sealed

Jamai Raja actor Seema Pandey’s building in Andheri West has been sealed after a doctor, who was actively working at a hospital, tested positive for COVID 19. Seema Pandey spoke to a leading daily about the current condition of the apartment that she is staying at. She confirmed that her building has indeed been sealed. She mentioned that the brighter side is that the doctor was diagnosed at an early stage which might restrain the virus from spreading like wildfire in that area. She also mentioned that their area has been following the lockdown rules religiously. Seema Pandey said that earlier, the people in the building would go out to get the essential items. But since April 15, 2020, the people in the building are not allowed to get out of their houses at all. Seema also thanked her neighbours and other residents for following the lockdown rules righteously.

About Seema Pandey

Seema Pandey is a television actor who has worked in a number of drama serials which include Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. She is known for her appearance in the famous TV serial Jamai Raja and her appearance in Bollywood film Masti, which starred Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, among others. Seema Pandey was last seen in the film ABCD 2 which was directed by famous choreographer Remo D’Souza and starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi, among others, in important roles.

Image Courtesy: Seema Pandey Instagram

