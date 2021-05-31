Jamai Raja's Ravi Dubey Gets A Kiss On Cheek As Kushal Tandon Showers Him With 'Pure Love'

Known for their brotherly love for each other, Jamai Raja fame Ravi Dubey and Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon flaunted their friendship on Instagram frequently. Taking to his Instagram, Kushal Tandon shared a never-seen-before picture with actor Ravi Dubey to show his 'pure love' for the actor. Take a look at Kushal Tandon's Instagram story showing off his friendship with Ravi Dubey.

Kushal Tandon expresses 'pure love' for Ravi Dubey

In the snap uploaded by Kushal, he can be seen planting a kiss on Ravi Dubey's cheeks while the latter laughed at his shenanigans. Kushal penned down a personal note for the 37-year-old expressing his 'pure love' for him. He wrote, 'Pure love for this guy' with a heart emoji and continued stating 'You know what you mean to me, you are blessed to have this post from me'.

More on Kushal Tandon and Ravi Dubey

In Zee TV's top-rating show Jamai Raja in 2014, Ravi Dubey played the lead role of Siddharth Khurana while Kushal Tandon played Arjun Sharma in Beyhadh. The duo is famous for their bromance in the television industry as they have been spotted supporting each other's work on several occasions. According to Daily Hunt, the duo even partied together with Sidharth Shukla after his win on a reality TV show.

A look at Ravi Dubey's Instagram

Enjoying a following of almost 3 million followers, the television actor updates his fans on his personal and professional moments. Recently, he shared a snap with his wife Sargun Mehta asking her to come back to him as she is away shooting. In another post, he shared a video of him 'flying solo' in the plane and documented his whole journey. The Jamai Raja actor also shared a sweet video with his youngest family member to wish him on his 3rd birthday.

More on Ravi Dubey's shows over the years

Marking his acting debut in 2006, Ravi appeared in the television series Stree Teri Kahaani. His breakthrough role on Television came in the year 2014 with Jamai Raja, which helped him become one of the most sought-after actors in the television industry. Along with television serials, the actor has also appeared in movies such as U R My Jaan and 3 Dev.

