James Corden Reveals How He Is Revising 'Spill Your Guts' Segment Amid The Controversy

James Corden's show The Late Late Show With James Corden has been facing some controversy for the past few weeks. The show had a segment called Spill Your Guts in which he asked celebrities to reveal their secrets or eat some revolting food. As a part of revolting food, the Spill Your Guts segment had some Asian delicacies which invited several controversies. James Corden recently spoke with Howard Stern about how he has planned to revise the segment in an interview.

Spill Your Guts controversy

In early June, a TikTok user named Kim Saira threw light on how James Corden has been using Asian food as some revolting dishes for his show's segment Spill Your Guts. The TikTok user Kim Saira said, "Ok. But this is actual Asian food and you are going on live TV telling people how gross it is. That's cringe" in the video. She further started a Change.org petition for taking the segment off the air. In one of the episodes, James Corden was heard calling the food "disgusting" and "horrific".

The petition read, "In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it.". Since the petition commenced, over 45,000 people have signed it.

James Corden reveals how he is revising the segment

James Corden recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show to reveal how he had dealt with the segment that faced several controversies. In the interview, James revealed that he had planned to keep the segment, but change some dishes. He said how his show is meant to spread joy and does not want to upset his viewers. He further explained how he is going to bring fatty and diet-breaking food to their show's segment for celebrities. He also said that they played the segment with Anna Wintour and gave her a pizza covered in cheeseburgers for not revealing a secret.

IMAGE: JAMES CORDEN'S INSTAGRAM

