James Corden To Quit Hosting 'The Late Late Show' In 2023; Find Out Why

After entertaining viewers with his questions, interviews, and Carpool Karaokes, James Corden is all set to bid goodbye to The Late Late Show next year. The show host recently revealed he has decided to move on from the show after his contract comes to an end before the Summers of 2023. The US channel CBS also tried its best to keep Corden in the show, but the host has seemingly made up his mind.

During a recent chat with Deadline, James Corden revealed that he is set t leave the talk show The Late Late Show after hosting it for over seven years. The television host mentioned it was a difficult decision for him and is thrilled to have another year to host the show. However, he had planned to stay in the show for only five years, yet he stayed on for a longer time. Corden will be leaving the show after 8.5 years once he will complete his tenure in 2023.

He said, "It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show." "I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure," he added.

Corden's journey on The Late Late Show

James Corden is one of the most beloved show hosts and is known for his impressive questions and fun activities that he makes his guests do on The Late Late Show. He debuted with the show on March 23, 2015. Earlier, Craig Ferguson hosted the talk show for nine years and later left in 2014. As per Deadline, Corden choosing the show back in 2015 was a surprise for many, but he reinvigorated the show's time slot from 12:30 am on CBS and gave it a new life with several new segments, such as Drop the Mic, Spill Your Guts, Carpool Karaoke, Crosswalk Musical and more, which went viral in no time.

During the chat, Corden revealed how CBS' chiefs, including President and CEO George Cheeks, SEVP Programming Thom Sherman, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl, and SVP, Late-Night Programming of the West Coast, Nick Bernstein, all were keen to keep him on the show. They also offered him various deals but the host had already made up his mind. He said, "My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision."

Image: AP