Jane Marczewski, 'Nightbirdie' On 'America's Got Talent', Passes Away At 31

Jane Marczewski, who earned popularity with her singing on America's Got Talent, has passed away at aged 31 on Saturday. She was suffering from cancer in her lungs, spine and liver.

Her family confirmed the news. Tributes poured in for Marczewski, who was known by the moniker 'Nightbirdie', including from the reality show that made her famous.

Jane Marczewski of America's Got Talent Fame passes away due to cancer

The family of Jane Marczewski, as per a report on Deadline, released a statement about her death with the 'deepest heartache'. They shared that the death was due to a 'four year battle with cancer'.

They said that they were 'devastated' by her 'passing and unimaginable loss'. They mentioned the impact of her song It's OK which 'inspired people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up.'

The statement continued that the people enjoyed her 'larger-than-life personality and sense of humour'. They added that she had a 'witty joke' on every occasion, even if the joke was on her. The family also said that her 'lasting legacy' would be the 'gift of hope' that she gave to people with her music and the strength 'she found in Jesus.' They conveyed their gratitude for the 'love and support' over the demise.

Tributes for Jane Marczewski

America's Got Talent paid a tribute by sharing a moment from her appearance on the show, writing that her 'voice, story and message' touched millions. "Rest In Peace, Jane," their message read as they addressed by her nickname 'Nightbirdie', and that she would always be a member of the AGT family.

The last post of Jane on Instagram was a selfie on January 12, where she stated that things were 'pretty brutal', but she wanted to 'feel pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real' so she shared a picture where she felt all those emotions.

Jane Marczewski aka Nightbirdie career

Jane had created an impact with her performance to It's OK that fetched her the Golden Buzzer on AGT. However, Jane then announced in August that she would not be able to continue her journey on America's Got Talent as her health had 'taken a turn for the worse.'

She had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, but recovered from it by the next year. The cancer then recurred in 2019, and the doctors reportedly gave her just '3-6 months to live', but she beat the disease by the next year. She had opened on her cancer battle on AGT, where she said the cancer had metastasised to the other body parts like lungs, spine and liver and that she had only a '2 per cent chance of survival.'

An EP titled Lines in 2012, Girl in a Bubble in 2019, music for the 2015 documentary film, Leonard Knight: A Man & His Mountain. New Year's Eve in 2020, and Brave in 2021 were some of her other notable performances.