Jankee Parekh Reveals Details About Her Son Sufi's Surgery, Fans Call The Family 'brave'

Singer and Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh took to Instagram to share her thoughts about her son Sufi being diagnosed with bilateral inguinal hernia. She wrote a long message in which she also spoke about how as parents, the best gift that one can give is to “teach their kids to be ‘happy and fearless’ in all the challenges of life. Jankee Parekh and Nakuul Mehta welcomed their son in the month of February.

Jankee Parekh opens up about her son Sufi's surgery

Jankee Parekh took to Instagram to share the details regarding the surgery of her son Sufi. She shared a photo in which we can see Jankee embracing her son. In the caption, she wrote that her son Sufi was diagnosed with bilateral inguinal hernia, three weeks ago. She added that the thought of her son having to undergo surgery broke her heart. More to the point, she said "The day I found out, tears wouldn’t stop. My next 3 nights went in preparing him for the procedure. What worried me was the fact that he had to fast for 4 hours before and 2 hours after surgery as he was going to be administered anaesthesia. So until the day of the surgery, I would wake him up every night at 3 am, feed him & then time his sleep pattern making sure that he doesn’t wake up for the next 4.5 hours & if he did, I didn’t feed him immediately".

Furthermore, she said that she had to mimic the day of surgery so that his body clock gets trained for the procedure but he didn't wake up early or asked for milk. In the next paragraph, Jankee revealed the details of the day of the surgery. She said, "He slept till the time I handed him over to the surgeon in the OT. Post the surgery, when he woke up, the next whole hour I just spoke to him on how well he did, what a champ he’s been through it all & how he needs to wait just a little bit longer for milk. I was just amazed at how this boy who needs milk every 2 hours patiently waited for 7 hours in total before getting his feed". She further added that babies are a lot more resilient and the best gift that we can give them is to teach them how to be 'happy and fearless' despite all challenges in life. Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Jankee's post. Several users called her strong while several others praised the fighting spirit of Jankee's family. A lot of users wished her more power. Take a look at some of the comments from the post below.

