Jannat Zubair Rahmani On Tunisha Sharma's Death: 'I Got Very Scared...'

Tunisha Sharma's untimely demise left everyone in the industry shocked. Recently, her friend Jannat Zubair Rahmani opened up about her death. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the young sensation said that she got scared when she learnt about Tunisha's death.

The Tu Aashiqui actress shared that she was good friends with Tunisha and their friendship grew between 2015-2016. Jannat recalled meeting Tunisha in 2014 when she was shooting for Maharana Pratap. It was also the late actress' debut show.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani on Tunisha Sharma's demise

Jannat revealed that she was informed by her mom about Tunisha's death. She said, "You don't know how someone is feeling from inside and what's going inside them. Because one day a person is fine and another day they take such a big step."

She further added, "In fact with Tunisha, I saw she posted a picture with some motivating caption. She also posted a story. So it was like difficult and I got very scared also. Not just for myself but also for others as I don't know what's going inside others."

"They were telling me to don't do something like this. It's difficult to explain that situation. It was so difficult to go and tell people to talk if they aren't happy, depressed, or something." Jannat concluded.

More about Tunisha Sharma's demise

Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of the show Ali Baba: Dastaan E Kabul. She was found hanging in her former boyfriend Sheezan Khan's makeup room. Tunisha and Sheezan were dating and broke up a few days before the former's death. The late actress' mother accused Sheezan of abetment to suicide. Since then, he has been in judicial custody.