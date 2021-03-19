Jannat Zubair Rahmani Shares Photos With Her 'forever Kind Of Love'; Find Out Who It Is

Jannat Zubair Rahmani took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, March 18, to reveal who her 'forever' kind of love was. The Instagram post featured her Nana(maternal grandfather) and she wrote in the caption "Forever Kind of Love". She donned a plaid crop top and black ripped jeans and wore a pair of heart-framed sunglasses. She had wrapped her hand around her Nana's arm and she gave a delightful smile pointing at the sea. Her followers found her pictures cute and many wrote to wish her nana a healthy and long life.

The photos were from the series of Jannat Zubair Rahmani's family moments on the beach she has been posting through this week. She added a similar photo with her mother and captioned it 'Maa' with a red heart. She also added an adorable video with her younger brother Ayaan Rahmani. In the video, Jannat was seen running toward Ayaan on the beach and jumping on his shoulders from behind. As the brother-sister shared this precious moment, the video played 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' song from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in the background and she penned the lyrics from the same in the caption. Check out Jannat Zubair Rahmani's family moments-

Know about Jannat Zubair Rahmani's family

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is the daughter of Zubair Ahmad Rahmani who is an actor and mother Nazneen Rahmani. Jannat's younger brother Ayaan is a child actor and a YouTuber. Ayaan has acted in tv serials like Jodha Akhbar, Chandrashekhar, and Yeh Teri Galiyaan. He acted in the film Gully Boy and will soon appear in the film See You in the Court that will star Samir Soni. Ayaan received the 'Global Child Prodigy Award' in January 2020.

A look at Jannat Zubair Rahmani's works

Jannat Zubair Rahmani made her debut with Indian medical drama Dill Mill Gaye as 'Tamanna' in 2010. She gained recognition through Colors TV's television drama Phulwa in 2011 for essaying the role of Young Phulwa and earned a nomination for Best Child Actor at Indian Telly Awards. She has appeared in more than 20 television serials including Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maha Rana Pratap, Tu Ashiqui, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchan Hai, and many more. She played the role of young student 'Natasha' in Bollywood film Hichki that starred Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

Promo Image Source: Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Instagram

