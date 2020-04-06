Check Out Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Avtaar From A Young Girl To Stunning Diva

Jannat Zubair Rahmani has become an internet sensation with her TikTok videos. She has appeared in television series with Phulwa being her most notable one. Jannat has now stunned many with her fashion statement. Check out a few of her pictures from childhood style to the current trending style statement.

Jannat Zubair then & now style

Jannat Zubair Rahmani has worked in a few shows as a child actor. In a photo from the sets of her earlier career show, she is seen wearing a simple salwar kameez. In the next picture, she is wearing a black colour thing slit gown with maroon lipstick.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani's childhood picture has her wearing a red jacket on top of salwar kameez. The other child in the photo is reportedly Bhavesh Balchandani. In the second picture, she has donned a ruffled maroon colour crop top and paired it with ripped denim jeans.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani was seen in Disney India’s show Best of Luck Nikki in season 3. She wore a yellow top with the same colour hairband leaving her hair open in the episode. In her latest post, she is wearing a yellow crop top and skirt and has tied a denim jacket around her waist.

In the first picture, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is all dolled up as a child artist, wearing a red saree with a long neckless. It shows her fashion statement was strong even as a child. In the second picture, she is seen stuffed with accessories donning a saree.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani has appeared in Bollywood film Hichki in 2018 as one of Rani Mukerji's student. She is now mostly seen in music videos. Her latest one being Aeroplane with TikTok fame Mr Faisu and the video currently has 13 million views on YouTube.

