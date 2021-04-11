Jannat Zubair's Appearance As Guest In TV Shows: From Udaan To Entertainment Ki Raat

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is an Indian actor known for her works in Hindi television. She made her acting debut as a child actor with the show Dil Mil Gaye on StarOne in 2010. However, her role in the show was very small. The actor later gained much popularity with the lead role in Kashi in 2010 and Phulwa in 2011. Jannat Zubair's shows also include Matti Ki Banno, Haar Jeet, Ek Thhi Naayka, Tu Aashiqui, and Aap Ke AA Jaane Se. Jannat Zubair's reality shows include Khatra Khatra Khatra and Entertainment Ki Raat. While playing the lead role in the show Tu Aashiqui, Jannat appeared in several TV shows as a guest. Here are the TV shows Jannat appeared as a guest.

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Jannat appeared as her character Pankti Sharma in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan on ColoursTV. She appeared on Ishq Mein Marjawan when her show Tu Aashiqui came together for an episode in 2017. Ishq Mein Marjawan cast Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar, and Nia Sharma in the lead roles. The show premiered on September 20, 2017.

Udaan Sapnon Ki

When Jannat's show Tu Aashiqui came together with the show Udaan Sapnon Ki in 2018, Jannat played the role of Pankti Sharma. The show Udaan Sapnon Ki cast Meera Deosthale, Spandan Chaturvedi, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Vidhi Pandya in the lead roles. The show premiered on August 18, 2014.

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Jannat Zubair Rahmani appeared on the ColoursTV show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in 2018. She played her lead role in the show Tu Aashiqui. Shakti- Ek Ehsaas Ki cast Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, and Jigyasa Singh in the lead roles. The show premiered on May 13, 2016.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

While working in Tu Aashiqui, Jannat also appeared on the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka in 2018. The show cast Aditi Sharma, Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora, Tejasswi Prakash, Kunal Jaisingh, and Aneri Vajani. The show premiered on June 4, 2018, and ran for one year.

Entertainment Ki Raat

Jannat also appeared as herself in the show Entertainment Ki Raat in 2017. The reality comedy show aired on ColoursTV. It premiered on November 18, 2017.

