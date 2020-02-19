'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Turns Jasleen Matharu & Heena Panchal Into Foes?

After making it to the finale of Bigg Boss 13, contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are now a part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It is a televised swayamvar of both the Bigg Boss 13 contestants as men and women from all over the country will try to woo their way into the hearts of Paras and Shehnaaz. However, it seems that in the race to winning Paras Chhabra’s heart, former friends Jasleen Matharu and Heena Panchal would turn competitors on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Friends Jasleen Matharu and Heena Panchal turn foes on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

In the last day’s episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Jasleen Matharu entered the show as Paras Chhabra’s possible bride. She is an ex- Bigg Boss contestant and was also allegedly Anup Jalota’s ex-girlfriend. In the latest video of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge uploaded by the channel, the host introduces Heena Panchal who is apparently a good friend of Jasleen. However, the latter says in the video that their friendship will suffer in the upcoming days due to the swayamvar on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. To this Heena tauntingly asks Jasleen about Anup Jalota. The question seems to have caught Jasleen off-guard. The only answer she comes up with is that Anup is her 'guru'.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge started airing from February 17, just two days after Bigg Boss 13 hosted its grand finale. The show is being hosted by Manish Paul. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will also reportedly be appearing on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to help Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill choose their prospective partners.

Image source: Paras Chhabra Instagram, Heena Panchal Instagram, Jasleen Matharu Instagram

