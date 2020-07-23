Jasleen Matharu Is Dating A Bhopal-based Doctor, Credits Anup Jalota For Introducing Them

Jasleen Matharu has admitted to dating a Bhopal-based cosmetic surgeon. The former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that she and the doctor have been dating since the past 3 months. Jasleen Matharu also revealed that her “guru” Anup Jalota was the one who introduced her to him. The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant spoke to a news portal and revealed details about her current relationship and the key role that Anup Jalota played in it.

Jasleen Matharu reveals she is dating a Bhopal-based doctor

Jasleen Matharu revealed in the interview that she dated Dr Abhinit Gupta for three months virtually. She explained that the two would often talk over video calls and other mediums. She further added that after several video calls, she finally decided to meet him and thus travelled to Bhopal with her brother. Jasleen Matharu added that she and her brother were then introduced to Abhinit and his family. The Bigg Boss contestant pointed out that Anup Jalota was the main reason due to which she and Abhinit could meet. She revealed that the father of Abhinit and Anup Jalota are friends and therefore she was introduced to their family, according to the news portal.

Jasleen Matharu further said that they had a good time, despite all the restrictions. The singer further said that she did not go out too much due to the pandemic and was quite cautious of things and adhered to all safety measures when she headed outside. Jasleen Matharu revealed that besides that, she also shot for a music video in Bhopal while she was there. Jasleen also revealed that the music video was shot at Abhinit’s farmhouse.

Speaking further about Dr Abhinit, Jasleen Matharu revealed that Anup Jalota had already told her about a certain Bhopal-based doctor who was separated from his wife. Speaking further about the separation, the singer said that Abhinit had been clear with her during the time they spoke with each other. Jasleen Matharu claimed that she knows everything in regards to that matter and she has no apprehensions from her side. However, Jasleen added that she has no plans of getting married anytime soon, according to the news portal.

