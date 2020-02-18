Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss 12's Jasleen Matharu To Woo Paras Chhabra?

Bigg Boss 13 just came to an end and the housemates Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are already presenting their new show. The contestants recently came out of the controversial house but are already gearing up to get locked in again with their new show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Both the contestants will be seeking a suitable partner for themselves on the show. While the existing contestants are already trying tricks to impress the duo, more twists are still to be revealed.

Bigg Boss 12's Jasleen Matharu joins Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Towards the end of the second episode, it was revealed that Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu will be a part of the show and will be competing to impress Paras Chhabra. Jasleen rose to fame when she entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as Bhajan singer Anup Jalota's girlfriend. She will now be seen shaking a leg with Paras Chhabra on the show. Matharu will also be one of the contestants that will get locked up inside the Bigg Boss house and will compete for Chhabra's heart.

ALSO READ | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra's Mother Lists Qualities She Wants In Her 'bahu'

Chhabra was earlier seen getting close to the Naagin 3 lead, Mahira Sharma in the BB house. While in the house, it was revealed that he was already in a relationship with the Calendar Girls actor, Akansha Puri. However, amidst a lot of controversies and fights, the actor's relationship is now termed as 'single'.

ALSO READ | Sofia Hayat Rejects Paras Chhabra, Says She Would Rather Marry Shehnaaz Gill

As for Shenaaz Gill, she also has an interesting list of prospects to pick her groom from. Rising Star fame Rohanpreet and comedian Balraj Syal will be seen trying to win her over in the show. Lyricist Indeep Bakshi will also reportedly be a part of the show.

ALSO READ | Jasleen Matharu Is Puzzled By Anup Jalota Calling Their Relationship Scripted

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Threatens To Stop Her Show 'Mujhse Shadi Karoge'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.