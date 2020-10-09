Jasleen Matharu And Anup Jalota Pose As Bride And Groom In Former's Recent Post; See Pics

On October 8, Jasleen Matharu shared pictures with singer Anup Jalota dressed in wedding attires, which got her fans confused. In these Instagram pictures, you can see Jasleen Matharu in a bridal outfit, while the veteran singer Anup Jalota posed in the groom's attire. The television reality show star shared the picture with no caption and just two fire emoticons. Take a look at Jasleen Matharu's Instagram post.

Jasleen's wedding pics with Anup Jalota

Jasleen Matharu shared two pictures of her with Anup Jalota. She stunned in a pink Patiala suit and donned a similar design dupatta on her head. She also wore a chuda which is worn by a married woman. Anup Jalota can be seen wearing a creamish wedding sherwani. He also wore a sehra like a groom. Both the singers sat next to each other and posed like a wedding shoot.

Also Read | Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's movie 'Woh Meri Student Hai's first look out

Fans get curious

Fans and followers of Jasleen Matharu were quick to share their responses in the comment section. Fans wanted to know more details about their pictures. One of her fans questioned, 'What is this?'. Another fan asked, 'hogai shadi? cnfrm' (got married? confirm). Some of the users also speculated that these pictures might be from their upcoming movie Woh meri student hai. A fan comment read as 'Woh meri student he.... movie's first lookðŸ¤Ÿ congratulations', while another wrote, 'That's the shooot pic...'. Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Jasleen Matharu Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Kajol reveals she 'wasn’t sure about' an act in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'; check out

Jasleen Matharu recently announced that they have started shooting for their film Woh meri student hai. According to Pinkvilla, the movie is inspired by their real-life as Anup Jalota would be seen as a singer while Jasleen would be seen as his student. Jasleen Matharu took to Instagram to share the first look of their movie.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a white shirt with a short skirt, while Anup Jalota wore a tee, a cap, sunglasses, and jewellery. She captioned her post stating, “Haaye finally chalo kaam shuru Shooting for my upcoming Hindi movie “Woh meri student hai” With @anupjalotaonline @vinaydungarpur.official .official”. Take a look at her post.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra says 'waiting' as she poses on couch, fans ask 'for whom?'

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande pens emotional note as her father returns from hospital; fans react

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.