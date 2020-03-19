The Debate
Jasleen Matharu Under Lockdown After Family Receives Death Threats And Extortion Calls

Television News

Former Bigg Boss 12 participant and singer Jasleen Matharu has been under lockdown after her family received a death and extortion threat from an unknown caller

Jasleen Matharu

Former Bigg Boss 12 participant and singer Jasleen Matharu has been under lockdown after her family received a death and extortion threat from an unknown caller. A report in an entertainment publication stated that an anonymous person called her father Kesar Matharu and threatened to kill the entire family.

READ:  Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra And Jasleen Matharu's Closeness Annoys Ankita; Watch

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Kesar said, “Threat calls have been for me, not Jasleen. Police came to check the security in our building. That man has threatened to kill my family and me. The call has come more than once.” A senior official from Oshiwara station also confirmed the report to the publication saying that a case had been registered by Kesar Matharu and they have started the investigation.

Jasleen made headlines during her Bigg Boss stint because of her alleged relationship with singer Anup Jalota, who is decades older than her. He also makes occasional appearances on Jasleen's social media accounts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Turns Jasleen Matharu & Heena Panchal Into Foes?

 

 

