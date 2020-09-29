Jasleen Royal Feels VIP Culture Is Very Unfair At Award Shows; Says 'hope Things Improve'

Jasleen Royal has delivered some record-breaking songs for Bollywood movies. The singer got candid with a media portal and talked about her experience as a music maker in the Bollywood industry. She addressed the VIP culture that is prevalent in the industry and explained why she thinks it is unfair.

Jasleen Royal feels VIP culture is unfair

Jasleen Kaur in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama talked about her experiences as a singer and song maker as an outsider in Bollywood. The media portal asked her if she ever faced favouritism or any sort of bias from the Bollywood industry during her career. The singer told the portal that though she had never personally faced any bias, she would not negate the claims of those who say they have.

Jasleen specified to the portal that she has never faced any bias to get work. However, the singer got vocal about how unfair she thinks award shows are. Jasleen Royal feels that when one is nominated for their work at an award show, they go there expecting that they will be respected and as their work has been celebrated that year.

However, Jasleen revealed that it is disheartening to see how the VIP culture at the award shows take over. The singer told the portal that the organisers and everyone just runs “behind the most famous person''.

Jasleen Royal further told the media portal that she hopes things improve in the future. The singer revealed that she feels that now when people have started being vocal about things that bother them, things are likely to improve. Jasleen Royal has time and again been vocal about how publications and award show organisers only credit movie stars or the more famous celebrities of the industry.

Jasleen has previously shared a post on her Instagram where she had slammed publications for not crediting musicians for Kabir Singh’s milestones. Check out the tweet below.

I thought.. its the composers, lyricists and singers who make a music album! # KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/HxviVpmGKM — Jasleen Royal (@jasleenroyal) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile think about Loveyatri's album. It had new comers in it 🙃 — Jasleen Royal (@jasleenroyal) July 3, 2020

