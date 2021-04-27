Last Updated:

Jasmin-Aly's Song Bashed On Social Media, Compared To Rubina-Paras' 'Galat'

Jasmin and Aly's new song 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' speaks about infidelity and betrayal of trust. The music video is being compared with Rubina Dilaik's 'Galat'.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the 'IT' couples in the Hindi TV industry. Ever since they participated in a reality show together, they have become the talk of the town and have been a part of a few music videos. Aly and Jasmin's latest song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega was released on April 27, 2021. Within a few hours of the song's release, it received over 400k views on YouTube. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra. The music video featuring Aly and Jasmin speaks about infidelity in marriage. Fans can't help but draw comparisons between this video and Galat music video starring Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra which released on April 6, 2021. 

A look at Aly and Jasmin's Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega song

Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega song features Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin as a newly married couple. The music video and the song, both speak about love and betrayal in a relationship. Aly Goni plays the role of a husband who is an alcoholic and a womanizer and doesn't care about his wife. The music video ends with Jasmin's character publicly humiliating Aly and leaving him for good after he betrays her trust over and over again. Other women from Aly's character's past were also seen with hurt and disappointed expressions on their faces. The flashback shows how Aly's character ill-treated them as well. 

The music video bears a strong resemblance to Rubina Dilaik's Galat song which is sung by Asees Kaur when it comes to the basic story. The music video for Galat also tells the story of a husband and his infidelity towards his wife. He too is an alcoholic and betrays his wife's trust. Fans of the Choti Bahu actor have drawn the similarities between the two music videos. 

This user complimented Aly Goni for his part in the music video. Rubina was appreciated for her performance in the Galat music video. Jasmin's performance was compared to Rubina's and turns out Jasmin didn't meet the expectations of her fans. 

This user laid out a step by step review for Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega song. The song is being bashed on social media for copying lyrics, concepts and even the shayari. Not only this, the music video has started a fan war amongst the fans of both Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin.

Take a look at the Galat music video featuring Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra: 

