Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni Give Major Couple Goals As They Dance To Rahul Vaidya's New Song

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been giving netizens major couple goals ever since the duo confirmed their relationship. The duo is often seen posting pictures with each other on their respective social media handles. Recently, Aly Goni shared an adorable video on his Instagram that featured him and Jasmin dancing to the tune of Rahul Vaidya's new song Aly.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni dance to Rahul Vaidya's new song

Aly took to his Insatgram and shared the video as he and Jasmin danced to Rahul Vaidya's song The lyrics of the song were actually penned down by Rahul and Aly together during their stint in the popular reality Tv show. Jasmin, in the video, was seen wearing a matching green and orange co-ord outfit, while Aly sported a white coloured sweatshirt with denim. While sharing the video Aly wrote "his song will always hold a special place in our heart…. @rahulvaidyarkv Thank you bro for this mind-blowing song."

Friends and fans react to Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's video

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's video and left appreciative comments. Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin and Aly's former housemate from the reality Tv show was all hearts for the duo as she left a heart emoticon in the comment section. Most of the fans commented that the duo looked really cute together and were all hearts for them. While some fans appreciated Rahul Vaidya's song and said that he gave a "masterpiece".

Jasmin Bhasin's new song Tenu Yaad Karaan out now

Jasmin Bhasin's new song Tenu Yaad Karaan recently released on June 15, 2021. The music video of the song also featured Gurnazar Chattha opposite Jasmin as the male lead. Singer Asees Kaur and Gurnazar Chattha have sung the song which is set in Punjab and revolves around an adorable couple. So far the video has already crossed almost 3.5 million views on Youtube. Jasmin announced that her song was out now and asked her fans to give her love and blessings. Her caption read "And it’s out now!! Need your love and blessings."

IMAGE: JASMIN BHASIN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.