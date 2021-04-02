Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni Pose For Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport | See Pictures

Popular couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been making headlines ever since the couple announced their relationship. The couple is often seen together on social media as well as in real life. Recently, the couple was snapped at the Mumbai airport before boarding a flight for Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni snapped at an airport

A series of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's photos are going viral as the couple got papped at Mumbai airport. The couple who were about to board a flight for Jaipur stopped to pose for the paparazzi. Aly Goni was seen in a grey coloured pullover with a cap. Jasmin wore a black coloured crop top with shiny bottoms. Both of them wore goggles while posing for photos and videos.

Fans of the couple have been showering their love ever since the two came out together on social media. Thousands of likes and comments are coming their way as their photos went viral. An Instagram user commented, "What a morning treat to our eyes" to the couple's photos. Many others called them a 'beautiful couple'. Most of them showered 'red heart' emoticons in the comment section.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni took a flight to Jaipur. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles to share the news that they are in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Aly Goni took a selfie with his girlfriend and mentioned the location on his Instagram story. Jasmin Bhasin reshared the story on her handle. The couple wore matching masks while clicking the selfie.

Jasmin Bhasin's Pani Di Gal

Jasmin Bhasin recently featured in a new music video of the song Pani Di Gal by Maninder Buttar and Asees Kaur. The song released on April 1, 2021. The actor announced the release of her new song through her Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote 'We are all set to rule your hearts â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ The most awaited track #panidigal of the most awaited album #jugni is out now ðŸŽ‰ðŸ˜‡ Tune in to @whitehillmusic official Youtube Channel to watch the full video ðŸ‘'.

Jasmin Bhasin's boyfriend Aly Goni has been cheering and promoting the new song. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a reel video on the song Pani Di Gal. In the caption, Aly wrote '@jasminbhasin2806 teri liye mein hi coke ban jaunga coke ka can kya cheez hai ðŸ˜›ðŸ˜ guys go check out this mind-blowing song by @maninderbuttar ft. Apni laila @jasminbhasin2806 â¤ï¸ #alygoni #panidigal #jasly'.

