Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni Spotted In Khar For Lunch; 'Jaslyians' Demand More Pictures

Jasmin Bhasin, whose song Tenu Yaad Karaan released on June 15, 2021, was spotted with her boyfriend Aly Goni. The couple posed for the paparazzi but had to rush for lunch. Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni as they headed out together after a long time.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spotted in Khar

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's relationship has been the talk of the town for quite some months now. Jasly was recently spotted in Khar as they headed out for lunch. Aly wore a black T-shirt that read 'essentials' and paired it with blue ripped denim pants. He also wore a cap along with the outfit. Jasmin, on the other hand, wore an olive green co-ord set where she tied the shirt up in a knot. She paired her outfit with white sneakers and sunglasses. She carried a big purse along with her. The couple wore face masks to protect them from the virus.

Fan reactions to Jasly's video

Fans mentioned that the couple was extremely good looking. They wanted to see a few pictures of Jasmin and Aly. They also thanked the Instagram page for capturing them. Some fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's video.

Image source: Viral Bhayani's Instagram

A sneak peek into Aly Goni's Instagram

Aly shared a video of himself and Jasmin dancing to Rahul Vaidya's song Aly. The video began with Jasmin singing the first few lines of the song. Aly entered the frame and the couple was seen dancing to the song together. Aly and Jasmine wore the same outfit that they wore for lunch. The only difference was that Aly had changed into a white hoody for the Instagram reel. Aly wrote, "This song will always hold a special place in our hearts."

The couple also created an Instagram reel wherein Aly was seen lip-syncing to the song Laiyan Laiyan by Saad Sultan. He created an overdramatic video while bringing Jasmin in the frame soon after. Jasmin wore a white cropped sweatshirt while Aly wore a blue t-shirt.

Image: Aly Goni's Instagram

