Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni Take Road Trip, Share Pictures On Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are seen spending quite a lot of time together ever since they disclosed their relationship in a reality show. The two have now taken a road trip together and have shared pictures from the same on their Instagram stories on March 26, 2021. Take a look at their pictures and know more, as you scroll down.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni take a road trip

#JasLy have been sharing pictures, videos, and several other posts together on their Instagram feeds in recent times. The couple has gone on a road trip on March 26, 2021, and took to their Instagram stories to share pictures and videos as they travel. Jasmin Bhasin shared a selfie of them together as Aly drove and she clicked it. The two were seen sporting casual comfort clothes, with Jasmin opting for a no-makeup look. She tagged Aly Goni in the post and also added a GIF that read Road Trip, take a look at it.

Aly reshared this picture on his story followed by which he shared a couple of videos. The videos didn’t feature both of them but the road and scenery around them. Take a look at the video here.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni on the work front

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently featured in a music video together titled Tera Suit, which released on March 8, 2021, and was sung by Tony Kakkar. The song has received major love and has close to 100k reels made on its music on Instagram, while on YouTube it has more than 490M views and 1.1 million likes. The music video was produced by Anshul Garg under the banner Desi Music Factory, with lyrics and music by Tony Kakkar himself.

The video was shot by Gurdas Media Works, with Parth and Gurdas as directors. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni first met on the sets of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2019, where they both were contestants. The former also joined Goni on the show Nach Baliye 9 to support him, in which he participated with his former girlfriend Natasa Stankovic.

Promo Courtesy: Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.