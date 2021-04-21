Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni Turn Into Bride And Groom For A Song After Disha And Rahul

A few days ago, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's song Madhanya was released. In the song, the duo was dressed in wedding outfits and was seen getting married. On April 21, actor Aly Goni revealed the first look for his upcoming song with Jasmin Bhasin. Their fans went gaga over the poster as the couple were dressed in wedding outfits. Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's poster of their upcoming song.

A look at the upcoming Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's song

Aly Goni shared the first poster of his upcoming song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. In the poster, Aly wore a black sherwani while Jasmin wore a red bridal lehenga. The poster also features singer Vishal Mishra who has sung the song. Aly revealed that the song will release on April 27 at 11 am. He also asked how excited his fans were.

Reactions to Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's looks

As soon as Aly shared the poster, their fans commented with all things nice. Jasmin's fans mentioned that she looked extremely beautiful as a bride. Fans wrote that the couple looked cute as bride and groom. They wished the entire team good luck for the release. Fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's song post.

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's song

Initially, during the shoot of the song, Rahul and Disha teased their fans with the wedding pictures. Fans thought that the couple secretly tied the knot. However, they later realised that the couple was all decked up for their music video. Their song Madhanya is sung by Rahul Vaidya and Asees Kaur. The lyrics of the song are penned by Kumaar while the music is composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. They play a newlywed couple and the song also features a few scenes from their on-screen wedding. The song is currently trending on YouTube and received a huge response from their fans.

