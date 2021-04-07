Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni Were Asked About Getting Married, Here's What She Replied

The newest and one of the most adored couples in town, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been winning fans' hearts with their pictures and appearances together. The two who spend quite a lot of their time together and are even connected to each other’s families, are enjoying their dating phase and don’t want to rush into getting married, as expressed by Bhasin in a recent paparazzi interaction. Read along to know more details.

Jasmin Bhasin shares her and Aly Goni’s plans of getting married

JasLy recently took off to shoot for their new music video together on April 7, 2021. The two were spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, and in the series of questions that the photographers had for the couple, one was when are the two tying the knot. Jasmine Bhasin was quick to reply and said that the two are just kids as of now, basically saying that they are too young to get married.

Jasmine said, “Arre yaar, khelne koodne ki umar hai aur tumlog…” and further on added, “Abhi khud hi bacche hai hum”. The two were complimented by the paparazzi who said, “Yeh jodi bohot kamaal ki hai” (This couple looks great together.) Aly wore a pair of black jeans, along with a black t-shirt and bomber jacket. For accessories, he added a cap, a pair of wayfarer sunglasses and a Burberry belt bag to his airport look, finishing off with a pair of neon yellow and black shoes.

Bhasin wore a navy blue pair of coordinates along with a white t-shirt inside. She added a multi-panelled tote bag, a pair of sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers to her outfit, with her hair tied up in a bun. The caption along with the video read, “JasLy queue up at the airport!! Fresh scenes from this morning as the BB Jodi jetted off (againnnn!) to shoot their new music video”.

The post has close to 97k views since it was shared, and has more than 5k likes so far. Comments under the post are full of love for the couple by their fans and followers. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Promo Image Courtesy: Aly Goni's Instagram

