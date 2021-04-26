Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni's Fun Banter Leaves Fans In Splits, Netizens 'love It'

Both Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni have been quite upfront about their relationship in public, often featuring in each other’s social media posts. The couple is getting all set to star against each other in the upcoming music video Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and have been actively promoting the song on Instagram since the last few days. In a recent post, Jasmin has given another reminder of the song’s release, which eventually ended up with her getting into a comic banter with Aly. Their fans soon started sending their amused reactions to their banter in the comments section.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s Instagram banter

There are only a few more days to go before their music video Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega is released. Jasmin has posted another picture of her and Aly from the song’s shoot in her latest Instagram post. In the caption, she thanked her fans for the strong response that they have given to its teaser and even asked them to share their favourite moments from the teaser. While the post was intended to promote the song, the focus soon shifted to the couple’s banter in the comments.

Aly took a light dig on Jasmin and asked her to stop being on the phone so much. Jasmin returned the remark by telling Aly to “Shut up” in her reply. Their banter promptly received a wave of reactions by their fans, who were all seen to be amused by it. They complimented their sense of humour and even expressed excitement for their music video. Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega will be released on April 27, which has been highly anticipated by their loyal fans.

Jasmin Bhasin has been dating Aly Goni ever since they had starred in a popular reality TV show. Their relationship became widely popular among the audiences and has been the point of discussion on several occasions in the entertainment industry. Jasmin has worked in several popular TV shows during the course of her career, which include Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-e-Ishq and many more. She has also starred in a few regional Indian films.

