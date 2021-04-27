Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni's 'Tu Bhi Satayega Jaayega' Song Released; Fans Get "goosebumps"

After unveiling the teaser on April 25, 2021, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's music video, Tu Bhi Satayega Jaayega song released on YouTube on April 27. The duo had been teasing viewers with several glimpses of their latest song the entire week which had kept their fans and followers eager for the song's release. Within an hour of the release of the song, Tu Bhi Satayega Jaayega video has garnered more than 1.2 lakh views on YouTube already. Now let's review the song for the viewers and listeners.

Tu Bhi Satayega Jaayega song review

The Tu Bhi Satayega Jaayega song video begins with a newly married Jasmin sitting on a bed in her bridal finery waiting for Aly, who comes totally drunk. Aly goes to sleep while Jasmin looks agitated and removes her jewellery. In the song, one can see the newly married couple juggling with several emotions from love and self-respect to betrayal and revenge. The song shows Jasmin fight back against the hatred received in return for her love and leaving Aly at the end of the song. In the end, she also manages to bring the true colours of her husband by calling the other girls at the family event. The song is soulful and the melodious voice of Vishal Mishra instantly grabs listeners' attention. The background score and music, too, go well with the storyline of the song.

Speaking of the performances, Aly Goni's 'Bad Boy' persona is something many fans have not seen before and Jasmin's 'zero tolerance towards injustice' attitude is bound to attract them. The lyrics of the song do justice to the storyline which seems too common these days. Overall, the song is quite melodious with a common plot focusing more on the concept of an unhappy couple.

In the comment section, netizens complimented the actors and the singer, Vishal. A fan commented, "Aly's attitude look and Jasmin's expression now have a separate fanbase". Another one wrote, "Jasmin was the center of attraction of the whole mv. She literally nailed it" with a red heart. A netizen commented, "Vishal Mishra's voice is very sweet and its story is heart touching and Jasmin Ali's expressions in it were very good everywhere" with several red hearts and OK gesture emoticons. Another one wrote, "That charm, that innocence on her face, those emotional eyes and then the way she fights back for her self respect".

