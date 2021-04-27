Jasmin Bhasin & Aly's 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' Song Out; Fans Call It 'mind-blowing'

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have finally unveiled their much-awaited track Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The soulful song depicts the tale of separation, unrequited love and heartbreak. The track sees Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who are married to each other, end their relationship as they seem to have no future and he goes on to betray her with other women. The video is beautifully shot at a picturesque location which has left viewers all gaga over the video.

The soulful track speaks of the separation of a married couple played by Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. The song has been crooned and written by Vishal Mishra. The music for the Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni starrer track has been helmed by Navjit Buttar and has been shot on a grand scale. Jasmin Bhasin’s intense performance in some glimpses of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega is also unmissable.

Fans were quick to react to the soul-stirring track wherein they showered Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni with praises. The track's sentimental vibe received much love from netizens. A fan also stated that they are looking forward to the duo's next collaboration. One of the fans wrote, “Amazing song Jasmin performance is mind-blowing. She is really an expression queen and aly acting is superr both are too good”. Another user wrote, “The last scene where jas break her bangles and rub her sindoor. That is so good”. Check out some of the reactions from the fans for the song.

During a recent reality show, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin confessed their feelings for each other and made their relationship public. Since then, the duo has been scoring big goals. Fans have praised their chemistry, and their song has received positive feedback from listeners. The couple was previously seen on screen in Tony Kakkar's Tera Suit music video, which was released in March. Within a few days of its release, Jasly's Tera Suit became an instant hit. On YouTube, the song has received over one million views and over 7.3 lakh likes.

