Jasmin Bhasin & Aly's 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' Song Out; Fans Call It 'mind-blowing'

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have finally unveiled their much-awaited track Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The soulful song depicts the tale of separation, unrequited love and heartbreak. The track sees Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who are married to each other, end their relationship as they seem to have no future and he goes on to betray her with other women. The video is beautifully shot at a picturesque location which has left viewers all gaga over the video.
The soulful track speaks of the separation of a married couple played by Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. The song has been crooned and written by Vishal Mishra. The music for the Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni starrer track has been helmed by Navjit Buttar and has been shot on a grand scale. Jasmin Bhasin’s intense performance in some glimpses of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega is also unmissable.
Fans were quick to react to the soul-stirring track wherein they showered Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni with praises. The track's sentimental vibe received much love from netizens. A fan also stated that they are looking forward to the duo's next collaboration. One of the fans wrote, “Amazing song Jasmin performance is mind-blowing. She is really an expression queen and aly acting is superr both are too good”. Another user wrote, “The last scene where jas break her bangles and rub her sindoor. That is so good”. Check out some of the reactions from the fans for the song.
https://t.co/07R8dVjNth— sonam jasmin dieheart fan forever (@Sonam65597218) April 27, 2021
Amazing song Jasmin performance is mind-blowing
She is really a expression queen and aly acting is superr both are too good #JasminBhasin
Such a nice and beautiful music— SHIV DUTTA ðŸŒ (@imshiva17) April 27, 2021
video #TuBhiSatayaJayega
Superbly present and performed
on the screen... Fantastic
work done by #JasminBhasin
and #AlyGoni , delight to watched#TuBhiSatayaJayegaOutNow @jasminbhasin @AlyGoni @VishalMMishra @VYRLOriginals pic.twitter.com/pRr7BUYuhs
I love this song ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜— Satakshi Agarwal (@SatakshiAgarwa8) April 27, 2021
Sach main Bada satayaðŸ˜ song ne bahut rulaya hai.#JasminBhasin
Ke bare main ab Kya hu kahuðŸ¤”
Jasmin ki expressions+ Aly ki acting+Vishal voice = blockbuster song super se bhi uparðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥@jasminbhasin @AlyGoni#TuBhiSatayaJayegaOutNowhttps://t.co/okWeZenEql
Just listened the heart touching song ..#TuBhiSatayaJayega— ðŸŒŸRiyanka PatiðŸŒŸ (@PatiRiyanka) April 27, 2021
Singer @VishalMMishra
Casting @AlyGoni @jasminbhasin
It z outstanding... Amazing ..
Last moment... Uuff... Goosebumps.
The last scene where jas break her bangles and rub her sindoor— JASMINðŸ¤ (@BhasinBack) April 27, 2021
That is so good#JasminBhasin #TuBhiSatayaJayega #TuBhiSatayaJayegaOutNow #JasLy#AlyGoni
Jasmin expression— AROHI // RCB // (@Arohi_thoughts) April 27, 2021
Jasly chemistry
Vishal sir voice
Choreography
Location
Editing
Everything is just on point..
And jas apki tareef hee kiya kre.. Mashallah mashallah ðŸ˜˜â¤#TuBhiSatayaJayega #TuBhiSatayaJayegaOutNow pic.twitter.com/GFNh82LpWH
I am listening on loop. Vishal's voice and JasLy's chemistryðŸ”¥ðŸ˜♥ï¸ #TuBhiSatayaJayega— AleðŸ’„ (@PyaarDard) April 27, 2021
Ufhhhhhh breataking screen— (Aru-JasiyA)â½á´¶áµƒË¢áµâ±â¿â±áµƒâ¿â¾ðŸ’Ÿ (@QueenJasmin17) April 27, 2021
You literally made me cry JasminðŸ˜â¤â¤ My Queen you nailed the video...#JasminBhasin #TuBhiSatayaJayega pic.twitter.com/nzHJ4hcXqa
Very nice song â¤â¤— @BushraZehra (@iamBushraZehra1) April 27, 2021
Loved it â¤ðŸ˜˜#jasaly
.
.
.
. #TuBhiSatayaJayega #TuBhiSatayaJayegaOutNow @jasminbhasin https://t.co/zUvCTbqUU3
#TuBhiSatayaJayega It's Really a nice song.— Neha | RKVian (@NehaRKVian) April 27, 2021
CONGRATS @AlyGoni @jasminbhasin and all Aly, Jas fans !!
During a recent reality show, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin confessed their feelings for each other and made their relationship public. Since then, the duo has been scoring big goals. Fans have praised their chemistry, and their song has received positive feedback from listeners. The couple was previously seen on screen in Tony Kakkar's Tera Suit music video, which was released in March. Within a few days of its release, Jasly's Tera Suit became an instant hit. On YouTube, the song has received over one million views and over 7.3 lakh likes.
