Jasmin Bhasin Breaks Silence On Marriage Rumours With Beau Aly Goni; Here's What She Said

Jasmin Bhasin set the records straight over the wedding rumours with longtime boyfriend Aly Goni. The duo, who were friends for three years before officially starting to date each other, were embroiled in wedding rumours for the past few months. It all started when they shared a cryptic post stating that they have 'something special' to announce, leading fans to believe that they are going to tie the knot soon.

Although the duo have clarified the rumours before, the rumours continue to follow them. Recently, Bhasin decided to put a full stop to them and expounded on her previous clarification concerning the rumours.

Jasmin Bhasin on wedding with Aly Goni

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 31-year-old actor refuted the rumours claiming that she is soon going to marry her boyfriend Aly Goni. Without mincing words, the actor stated that they have "no plans to get married anytime soon". She also added that they both are quite ambitious and have placed their careers as their first priority.

''Aly and I had announced that we are coming up with some announcement that was conceived as we are getting married. And, we are still justifying that,'' she added. They also pointed out that the special announcement was regarding their YouTube channel. She concluded, ''Wedding isn't on the cards right now because we ourselves are kids right now''.

Earlier in May, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to his Instagram to share a video where he said, ''Guys, finally the discussion has been done. Jasmine and I have spoken to our parents and we are extremely happy about it. The only thing that's left is the distribution of cards. However, we came to a conclusion to share the piece of good news digitally with everyone,"

Bhasin followed it up with an Instagram story by saying, ''If you've watched Aly's story then you might know that we've decided to take this step. We are very excited and I am sure even you all are excited. Please wait until we announce the date". The duo did not use the word 'marriage' or 'nuptials' in their story. However, fans celebrated assuming that they were finally tying the knot.

