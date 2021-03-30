Jasmin Bhasin Denies Marriage Rumours, Says Haven't Discussed It With Aly Goni Yet

Television star Jasmin Bhasin was recently spotted outside a salon in Mumbai as she was exiting the premises after a quick appointment. In the video doing the rounds on social media, the actor shed some light on her current relationship status with actor Aly Goni and their plans of getting married. There have been various speculations on the internet about their families agreeing to the marriage in the last few days. However, Jasmin Bhasin made it clear that the couple is not thinking about such a step as they are enjoying the moment and the rapport that they currently share.

Jasmin Bhasin opens up on her marriage plans

Reality star and actor Jasmin Bhasin was recently recorded by the paps outside a posh salon in Mumbai. In the video shared by the official handle of Viral Bhayani, the actor can be seen having a quick chat with the photographers while taking a moment to pose for the cameras. One of the paparazzi members questions the actor about her marriage plans and she is quick to clear the air about her current relationship status. Jasmin Bhasin states that she has not had the marriage talk with Aly Goni yet as they are still new to the whole romantic scenario.

Jasmin Bhasin continues that they have been enjoying the initial phase of their romantic relationship and marriage is not on the cards for them, at the moment. The rumours about their marriage were instantly fueled when reports suggested that their families had agreed to the official ceremony. Have a look at the video going viral on social media here.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni made their relationship official when they were participating together in a popular television reality show. The two artists have been quite vocal about their affection for each other and have also gained a huge fan base who affectionately call the couple ‘#Jasly’. The two actors were also spotted together in a recent Tony Kakkar song called Tera Suit, which worked incredibly well amongst the audience. The song has lately been trending on various social media platforms for their strong chemistry and quirky beats. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram