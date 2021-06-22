Jasmin Bhasin Dons White Pantsuit In Latest Post, Fans Say 'have Mercy On Us'; See Pics

Jasmin Bhasin stays actively connected with her fans on Instagram and shares frequent updates with them. In a recent post, the actor shared a couple of pictures from a recent photoshoot with an interesting caption. Take a look at the picture and find out the caption as you read further.

Jasmin Bhasin says she is ‘unbothered’ in a recent Instagram post

The actor took to her Instagram feed on June 22, 2021, and shared two pictures from a recent shoot, that she modelled for. The actor wore a white pantsuit, with a slit detailing on the waist and added a black mesh corset inside it. She finished the look with a pair of transparent strap heels, a red lip and had her hair tied in a sleek ponytail.

Jasmin Bhasin captioned it as, “It bothers them that I’m unbothered. Hair & makeup by @afreen_makeupartist, Shot by @aashkapatelphotographyy”. The post has received over 484k likes since it was shared, with fans and friends appreciating the picture as well as the caption. Take a look at some of the comments under the picture, here.

Jasmin Bhasin on the work front

Jasmin recently featured in the music video of Tenu Yaad Karaan opposite Gurnazar Chattha. The song was voiced by Chattha himself, with female vocals by Asees Kaur, and released on YouTube on June 14, 2021. It is directed by Gurinder Bawa, with music composed by Groovster.

The song revolves around the themes of falling in love for the first time. Jasmin announced it on her feed on June 4, 2021, along with the first look poster of the song. She wrote, “That feeling of falling in love for the first time. Presenting you the poster of our super cute love song. Need all your love and blessings,” followed by a bunch of emojis.

Prior to this, Jasmin was seen in the music video of the song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. It was voiced by Vishal Mishra and saw Bhasin sharing screen space with beau Aly Goni. The song released on YouTube on April 27, and also had its music and lyrics done by Mishra.

Image: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

