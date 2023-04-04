Jasmin Bhasin Drops Out From Only Bollywood Film In Kitty: Sign From The Universe

A while ago, television star Jasmin Bhasin made the headlines with an alleged Bollywood project in her bag, marking her debut in the industry. Produced by Vikram Bhatt and penned by Mahesh Bhatt, Jasmin's Bollywood debut would be one for the books. The project, however, did not come to fruition. More recently, Jasmin once again opened up about her Bollywood dreams, also providing some clarifications on the project that did not happen.

Jasmin's erstwhile Bollywood debut

Jasmin recently clarified how though the Mahesh Bhatt film was no longer in the works, a lot of her fans wrongly believed that she was still a part of the project. Reminiscing about the project that could not happen, she shared how it was to be produced by Vikram Bhatt's production house, Lone Ranger Productions. The film was penned by Mahesh Bhatt with an associate of Vikram Bhatt, all set to direct it as well. Jasmin went on to share how dates for her debut continually clashed with dates for her Punjabi film, Honeymoon. Eventually, the project reached a point of delay where Jasmin and Vikram Bhatt both, felt it was only correct to let this film go.

Jasmin's Bollywood dreams

Though Jasmin was unable to make her Bollywood debut with a Bhatt film, the young actress is hopeful for the future. Only one Punjabi film old, the medium is still very new to her and she says she wants to explore all genres. She also reflected that she took the continuous delays as a sign from the Universe that she must step back. She said, "I hope that I get to do my Bollywood debut soon because I've been working really hard, giving all the auditions that I'm being called for. Now I can actually say that I have not left any stone unturned".

Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in web series Jab We Matched. Her last and only film release so far was Honeymoon in 2022. She will soon be starting work on her next project, Warning 2, details of which are yet to be announced.