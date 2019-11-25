The Debate
Jasmin Bhasin's 'Iccha' That The Icchadhari Naagin Had To Sacrifice, Details Inside

Television News

Jasmin Bhasin will be featuring in the hit supernatural show Naagin. Read below to know about her preparations and diet she followed to get in shape for it.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
jasmin bhasin

It was recently revealed that Jasmin Bhasin has been roped in to play a character in Naagin 4. Now it has been revealed that Jasmin will be playing the role of Nayantara who is one of the Naagins on the show. The supernatural series has been evidently a famous one with its rating reaching the number one spot. Recently while speaking to a news daily, Jasmin Bhasin revealed about her role and the sacrifices she had to make preparing for Naagin 4.

Also read: Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin Goes On A Diet For Her Role For The Television Drama 'Naagin'

Naagin 4 promo

Also read:  Naagin 4 Promo: Nia And Jasmin Join Hands To Attack Vijayendra

Jasmin Bhasin's diet for Naagin 4

Jasmin was asked about her preparations for the role of Naagin. She stated that special preparation that she needed to put in were for her to get in shape. She added that previous leading ladies have set really high standards which made her give up on her love for food. Naagin has been played by actors like Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanha. The actor stated that she is eating healthy now and trying to work out to look her best on the show. Jasmin gave up her favourite foods like butter chicken and pizzas to get fit for the role.

Also read: Jasmin Bhasin Is Ekta Kapoor's Second Naagin To Join Nia Sharma In Naagin 4

Jasmin Bhasin also added that she took up Naagin 4 because it has been a number one show. She realized it was a big opportunity and did not want to miss it. The actor stated that she was not apprehensive, but was unsure about doing the show before she got an exact narration for her show. Once her narrations and meetings were done, she was sure of taking it up. Jasmin Bhasin confessed that she does feel the pressure of performing well and is trying to give her best. She feels that the latest season of Naagin should be a super hit like its previous seasons. 

Also read: Naagin 4: Lakshay Khurana Joins The Cast Of Ekta Kapoor's Hit Show

Also read: Naagin 4: Nia Sharma Kickstarts Shooting For The Supernatural Series

 

 

Published:
