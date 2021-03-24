Jasmin Bhasin Gets A Morning Surprise By Beau Aly Goni; Asks Why Is He So Nice

Love birds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are often seen sharing pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. The duo confirmed their relationship in a recent reality TV show in which they participated together. Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram story recently featured a gift given to her by her beau Aly Goni. Read more about Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni here.

Aly Goni's morning surprise for Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin's boyfriend, actor Aly Goni, surprised the actress by giving her a special gift right in the morning. Jasmin took to her Instagram and shared on her Instagram story that Aly had gifted her a beautiful pair of white Louis Vuitton sneakers. While sharing the story on Instagram, she wrote that Aly gave her a morning surprise and tagged the actor in the post and asked him why he was so nice.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were recently seen together in Tony Kakkar's music video Tera Suit. In the music video, Jasmin played the role of a policewoman while Aly was seen as a goon. The video was loved by fans and has crossed over 45 million views on Youtube already.

A quick look at Jasmin Bhasin's career

Jasmin Bhasin started her career in modelling and appeared in various commercials. The actress made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Vaanam and has since featured in various South Indian films like Karodpathi, Veta, and Ladies & Gentlemen. Jasmin then featured in the 2015 romantic TV series Tashan-E-Ishq where she played the role of Twinkle Taneja. The series also featured other television actors like Sidhant Gupta and Zain Imam. The show follows the story of the 3 main characters - Twinkle, Kunj and Yuvraj - as they get entangled in a love triangle.

Jasmin was next seen in the hit TV series Dil Se Dil Tak which increased her popularity. The serial also featured Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai in lead roles. In the series, Jasmin played the character of Teni who becomes a surrogate for a couple played by Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai who cannot conceive a baby. The actress then appeared on various reality shows which further increased her popularity.

Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram

