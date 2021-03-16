Jasmin Bhasin Gets Clicked From A Bad Angle, Fans Say 'still Beautiful'; See Pics

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were out and about in Juhu after a Salon session when they were spotted by the paparazzi. Snapped several times at many angles, the couple was all smiles as they posed for the camera. The 30-year-old actress was snapped at a weird angle which was posted on Instagram by Viral Bhayani. See the post and the netizens' reaction to it.

Jasmin Bhasin's 'bad angle' by the paparazzi

Viral Bhayani posted the snaps on his Instagram where Jasmin was clicked without any makeup in a casual yellow mini dress. Smiling widely at the camera, the actress waved goodbye as she was clicked from a higher angle. In the caption, Viral apologized for the bad angle writing that he had to click the picture as such.

Netizens react to the picture

It was evident from the comment section that it did not matter to Jasmin's fans that the angle was off. The comments under the post were flooded with fans calling the actress beautiful and pretty. One fan commented 'It's okay, this is also fine, she is still lovely'. Another fan commented that Jasmin looks pretty from every angle. 'Pretty' and 'Beautiful' were spammed throughout the comment section for the actress.

Pic Credit: Viral Bhayani Instagram.

Jasmin Bhasin's photos and videos by Paparazzi

The Tashan-e-Ishq actress was snapped many times outside the salon with her beau Aly Goni. In one of the videos, Jasmin can be seen bombarded by camera flashes while being clicked as she was entering the salon. Visibly surprised by the flashes, Jasmin assured the photographers that she will be back soon before rushing into the Salon.

About Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

The duo was clicked together in Juhu, clad in casual wear for their salon session. They both appeared relaxed as they posed for the camera and clicked several pictures together. Posting the picture on his Instagram, Viral Bhayani wrote in the caption that the pictures have come great. Fans of the couple could not stop gushing over them in the comment section.

Jasmin Bhasin's latest Instagram post

Jasmin Bhasin's latest Instagram post has gone viral among her fans as they could not stop admiring the beauty of the 30-year-old actress. Clad in a Zara outfit, Jasmin appeared sultry and chic in the picture as she captioned the post writing 'You talkin to me?'. Fans flood the comment section with compliments for the actress.

