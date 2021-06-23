Jasmin Bhasin Gets Pleasant Surprise From Beau Aly Goni As Her Birthday Approaches

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni make for one of the most talked-about couples in town, in recent times. The two keep their fans updated with pictures of themselves and more. Goni decided to surprise his girl with a bunch of roses on Tuesday as well as Wednesday and Jasmin has shared pictures of those on her Instagram stories on Wednesday. Take a look at the pictures as you read further and find out more about the adorable gestures by Aly.

Jasmin Bhasin gets surprises from Aly Goni, shares them on Instagram stories

Bhasin took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, and shared a picture of a bouquet in a golden pot, which included a bunch of red and pink roses as well as carnations. Jasmin expressed her happiness on getting the flowers in her caption. She wrote, “Coming back home to these cute surprise, thank you @alygoni” and closed it with a kissing emoji.

However, the surprises did not stop at this and Jasmin woke up to flowers the next morning as well on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She shared a boomerang of the bouquet, which was a basket full of light pink roses, decorated with a ribbon and with a message added to it. Jasmin wrote, “Waking up to flowers today @alygoni you definitely know how to make me super happy (sic);” take a look at the stories here.

The actor is being treated to surprises by her beau as her birthday approaches soon. The message card on the bouquet read, “Just a few days left for your birthday. Have a beautiful day” and was signed off as AG. Jasmin turns 31 on June 28, 2021.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni on the work front

The television couple has shared screen space for a couple of music videos and their most recent project was Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, which was written and sung by Vishal Mishra. The song released on the VYRL Originals channel on YouTube on April 27. The song was directed by Navjit Bhuttar and its first look was shared by Bhasin on her feed on April 21, 2021.

Image: Aly Goni/Instagram

