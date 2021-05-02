Jasmin Bhasin 'heartbroken' After Woes To Find A Bed For Mother, Asks 'Who Do We Blame?'

The ongoing COVID-19 wave has directly or indirectly affected a record number of people in the country including many celebrities from the film as well as the television industry. While many have been diagnosed and recovered from the virus and some have succumbed to it, a few have witnessed the trouble for their near and dear ones. Jasmin Bhasin recently expressed her displeasure over the struggle for her parents to find a hospital bed for her mother, as her father struggled to arrange medical care.

Jasmin Bhasin disappointed with 'system' after parents’ struggle

Jasmin shared on Twitter that she was ‘disappointed and heartbroken’ after witnessing everyday deaths and the difficulty for people on the streets trying to find beds and oxygen. The Bigg Boss 14 star then stated that her mother was in the same situation a couple of days back. She wrote that her ‘old father’ was running around to find medical care for her mother.

Stating that many were going through the same, she wondered whom to 'blame'.

Disappointed and heartbroken.Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) May 1, 2021

People are losing their loved ones, family . Who do we blame? Has our system failed? — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) May 1, 2021

Jasmin’s Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant and boyfriend Aly Goni had shared recently that he was not feeling well.

"Not keeping roza today. Not feeling well. Aap sab bhi apna khayal rakho and dua mein yaad rakhi," he had posted.

Fortunately, he tested negative for COVID-19 and urged his fans to not ignore symptoms if any and get tested.

Another of their co-contestants from the show, Nikki Tamboli also tested positive for COVID-19. Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik are some of the other members of the TV fraternity who are currently battling COVID-19.

Meanwhile, after the record high of over 4 lakh cases on Saturday, the daily rise on Sunday was 3,92,488. However, 3689 deaths in the span of 24 hours turned out to be the highest-ever spike.