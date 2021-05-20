Jasmin Bhasin On Achieving Fame; Quips 'When You’re Popular You’re Often Misjudged'

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin has managed to carve a niche into the audience's heart with her performance in television shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-E-Ishq and Naagin 4. The actor's popularity magnified tremendously after her stint as a contestant in a popular reality show. The actor recently opened up about how she is really grateful for all the love that she receives from her fans but at the same time, she doesn't let it get to her head.

Jasmin Bhasin opens up about achieving fame

In a recent interview with Spotboye, the 30-year-old actor shared that there are people who do not understand the thin line between an actor being arrogant and being busy with work. Talking about how a person's popularity can lead to misjudgement, Jasmin opined that just because a person is a celebrity, he or she is constantly judged by people and termed as arrogant. Adding to it, Jasmin shared that it is a fact that an actors' popularity and success is because of the love ad support that they get from the audience and one never wants to lose it. Sharing that she is thankful for the love she also revealed that she does not let fame and success get to her head.

Jasmin Bhasin wants to go back to acting

The actor has recently been a part of several music videos. She starred in two music video with her beau Aly Goni as well titled Tera Suit and Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. Jasmin Bhasin's latest song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega has over 40 million views on Youtube and Jasmin shared that the success of her music videos has propelled her career a lot.

The actor shared that she is really very happy that all her music videos have worked really well. But now she wants to get back to acting because that is something she has always loved. She also shared that and her boyfriend Aly has been getting a lot of offers and she is also getting a lot of queries for movies and web series. The actor shared that she is open to working for television, web or film as long as her character is strong.

IMAGE: JASMIN BHASIN'S INSTAGRAM

