Jasmin Bhasin On Future Projects: 'I Want To Play The Role Of A Strong Woman'

Jasmin Bhasin entered the industry when she made her debut in Kollywood with the film Vaanam in 2011. She then went on to feature in various South Indian films like Karodpathi, Veta and Ladies & Gentlemen. Apart from this, she has also worked in Hindi television shows and appeared in reality shows. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how her life has changed after appearing in Bigg Boss and also about her future plans. Read further to know.

Jasmin Bhasin talks about her life after the reality show and future plans

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she was asked about how her life changed after appearing in the reality show. To which, she revealed that after appearing in the show, she and Aly were flooded with opportunities and offers. They are also getting opportunities individually. She then revealed her future plans and talked about doing something different. She added that she wants to do versatile things and explore different options. She continued and said that as far as acting is concerned, she is looking for a role that makes her feel strong and includes a message within the character. She added that she wants a role where she is playing a strong woman/character which other women can relate to. Concluding she said that she is really looking forward to such roles.

Apart from this, the actor also talked about dealing with depression when she landed in Mumbai. She talked about fighting a battle with herself and that it took some time for her to come out of the phase. She added that she was not happy with the way she looked and that she was really underconfident. With time, the actor fought her insecurities and learnt how to be confident.

Jasmin Bhasin on the work front

Apart from shows and movies, the actor has appeared in various music videos as well including Tera Suit, Pani Di Gal and the recent Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. In the music video, she is seen with Aly Goni where they play the role of a married couple who falls apart after some misunderstanding between them. The song is sung and written by Vishal Mishra. The music video has over 30 million views on YouTube. Check it out.

Promo Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram