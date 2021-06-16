Jasmin Bhasin On Not Announcing Being COVID Positive: Didn't Want Free Advice From Anyone

Jasmin Bhasin and her beau Aly Goni had tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2021. However, the couple kept it lowkey, without making any announcement on social media like many other celebrities. Recently, Jasmin Bhasin opened about the same during her conversation with SpotBoyE. The reality show star said that she didn't want unnecessary attention and free advice from anyone and everyone.

Jasmin Bhasin on not announcing she was tested positive for the virus

Talking to SpotBoyE, Jasmin Bhasin shared that if she is having a conversation with anyone, she acknowledges the fact that everyone is scared. She further said that the pandemic has played with everyone's minds in the worst possible ways and there is no harm in admitting that everyone is scared. However, Bhasin revealed that she consciously avoids encouraging the scare or how many people are dying or suffering and changes the topic to something better, positive stuff.

The Jamai Raja actor's mantra is, 'this shall pass'. She added that she herself went through COVID-19 and chose to avoid putting it out on social media. Giving an explanation on the same, she said that she didn't want unnecessary attention and free advice from anyone and everyone. Furthermore, Jasmin added that she agrees with the fact that the pandemic has redefined people's way of engaging with each other.

Talking about the ongoing pandemic situation, Jasmin Bhasin told the portal that people have not just become more sensitive but they have also become good at changing topics. She urged everyone to talk about positive things. The actor further shared that life is too short to hold any grudges with anyone and said that one must live in the present. While sharing positivity amongst the fans, Bhasin also urged that social distancing, masks, sanitization and all protocols have to be followed strictly. She further concluded that by now, everyone knows who really matters and suggested that people shouldn't judge or overthink or overanalyze anyone.

Jasmin Bhasin's latest music video release

On June 15, Jasmin Bhasin's Tenu Yaad Karaan song's music video released. Announcing the same, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the song. She said, "And it’s out now!!" and urged her fans, "Need your love and blessings". Jasmin Bhasin's Tenu Yaad Karaan song is sung by Gurnazar Chattha & Asees Kaur.

