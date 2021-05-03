Jasmin Bhasin Opens Up About Her Personal And Professional Relationship With Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin was recently featured in a music video of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega with her beau Aly Goni. The emotional song that is sung by Vishal Mishra follows a story of a married couple and how they fall apart. It depicts the tale of separation, unrequited love and heartbreak. While talking about the music video, Jasmin opened up on her professional and personal relationship balance with Aly.

Jasmin Bhasin speaks on balancing her relationship with Aly Goni

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jasmin was asked how she manages her personal and professional relationship with Aly Goni. To which she replied that it comes automatically to them. She added that given they are actors when they reach the set they forget about every other relationship in their life and focus on being an actor. She continued that it comes naturally and they are very professional about it. She further added that when they see the camera on set, they just spend their time acting. Concluding, she added that they know how to maintain the boundaries and don't let their personal relationship interfere with their set life.

Apart from this, the actor also addressed her "dating" phase with Aly Goni. She revealed that even though Aly wanted to explore the phase with her, nothing seems to have changed. They are the way they were before and they continue to make fun of each other and spend time as well. She also revealed that such a phase exists during college and in movies and they never thought about it and whatever they have right now, is similar to what they were before. Other than this, she also addressed keeping her relationship public and how she deals with the judgement around it. The couple is currently spending time in Aly Goni's house which is in Jammu.

A look at Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's music video

The music for the Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni starrer track has been helmed by Navjit Buttar. The music video has been shot at a scenic location. It has over 30 million views on YouTube, so far. Check it out.

