Jasmin Bhasin Pens Birthday Wish For 'precious' Aly Goni: 'Your Life Is A Gift'

Aly Goni turned 32 on Saturday (February 25). To mark the special occasion, his girlfriend, actress Jasmin Bhasin penned a heartfelt wish for him. In her long note on Instagram, she called the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor 'precious'.

Jasmin shared a photo on social media where the couple posed together. She held Aly's hand. They were decked up in knitwear. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actress wrote, "It's hard to believe another year has passed! We're both a little older and a little wiser. Not everything that happened this year was awesome, but then again, a lot of things really were."

"I'm thankful that you were born and I'm grateful for the time we spent together this year. Your life is a gift and you are precious. May your Birthday be the beginning of the most amazing. sensational, awesome, and brilliantly fantastic year," she added.

Take a look at the post below.

Aly was quick to reply to his lady love's post. He wrote, "Thank you soooo much." Several celebrities including Pavitra Punia, Meera Deosthale, Arjit Aneja, Mahhi Vij, Asees Kaur and Krishna Mukherjee among others showered love and poured their wishes for Aly on the post.

Aly Goni's emotional post for himself on his birthday

Aly Goni has always been vocal about his feelings on social media. As he turned a year older on Saturday, he penned a sweet message which he dedicated to himself. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a collage of two photos. One photo was a throwback picture from the time when he was 5-years-old. Another picture was a more recent one. In a long note, he shared how his journey from a 5-year-old to a 32-year-old wasn't easy. He further stated that he faced low phases, rejections and failures in life but added that he was 'happy and satisfied' now.

Take a look at Aly Goni's Instagram post below.

More about Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni became friends after their stint in a stunt-based reality show. Their friendship grew and they became close. After Jasmin went to participate in another reality show, Aly also entered the show as a wildcard contestant. His entry came soon after the Naagin star broke down on air after an ugly spat with one of the fellow contestants. Later, they expressed their love for each on the show and have been going strong ever since.