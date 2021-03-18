Jasmin Bhasin Reacts To Twitter Trend 'Aly Sirf Jasmin Ka Hai'; Here's What She Said

Television fame Jasmin Bhasin of the Naagin fame recently took to her Instagram stories to comment on one of the most trending hashtags on Twitter on Thursday that says, "Aly Sirf Jasmin Ka Hai" which translates to "Aly only belongs to Jasmin." He posted a screenshot of the trend and wrote, "Isme koi doubt hi Nahi hai" which means "There is no doubt about it" and added a girl making a heart with her hand gif showcasing her love for Aly and her fans.

Jasmin Bhasin reacts to "Aly Sirf Jasmin Ka Hai" trend on Twitter

Why are netizens posting "Aly Sirf Jasmin Ka Hai"?

The story behind the trending hashtag goes back to Nikki Tamboli's recent interview with VJ Andy. In the interview, she said something about Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni that did not go down well with the netizens and the fans of the actors. It seems that Nikki commented on Aly and Jasmin's relationship and blushed while talking about Aly. This seemed to enrage Aly and Jasmin's fans who felt that Nikki was immature and is jealous of their relationship. The hashtag "Aly Sirf Jasmin Ka Hai" has since then been trending on Twitter with netizens asking Nikki to stay away from Jasmin Bhasin's boyfriend Aly Goni. Take a look at the Twitter reactions below:

JasLy is not just a name its an emotion of millions people...: )



ALY SIRF JASMIN KA HAI pic.twitter.com/Nrbiiq58Nu — Jannat~JasLyianðŸ¤ðŸ¦ (@JannatHossien) March 18, 2021

She is the Reason Behind his Happiness. And no one can deny that.



ALY SIRF JASMIN KA HAI pic.twitter.com/yYBAqEaudm — JasLy (@JASLYFOREVER140) March 18, 2021

Love is always in the air for our jasly.

ALY SIRF JASMIN KA HAI

NIKKI TAMBOLI AUKAT ME REH https://t.co/TiQpRUKkHq — Jasly 2608 (@2608Jasly) March 18, 2021

Nikki Tamboli hits back at trolls

Other than "Aly Sirf Jasmin Ka Hai", a hashtag demeaning Nikki Tamboli is simultaneously trending on Twitter. The hashtag is being used by netizens who have been upset by Nikki's recent comments. However, Nikki Tamboli did not choose to take things lightly and gave it back to the online trollers by posting a tweet of her own to shut them up.

Oh woww! This or that, hate or love, glad to see some people have so much time to talk about me! ðŸ¤ªðŸ˜…

Hmmm! Yeh bhi paid karwaya hai?? ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/QjAa633quB — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) March 18, 2021

About Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's song

Jasmin and Aly have managed to carve a niche into the audience's heart after the viewers got to see their strong bond in a recently concluded reality show. The netizens have been shipping the two ever since they saw them together on the reality show. Aly and Jasmin recently collaborated on a video for the song Tera Suit. The fans were excited to see their favourite couple on screen and the song has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. The dance number has crossed over 35 Million views on YouTube.

