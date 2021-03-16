Jasmin Bhasin Refuses To Go Maskless, Admits To Being Fined For Not Wearing A Mask: Watch

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were recently clicked in Mumbai. The paparazzi asked Jasmin to remove her mask to pose for them. However, the actor refused to do so and stated that she had been fined for taking off her mask. She also showed them her fine receipt.

Jasmin Bhasin refuses to remove the mask after being fined

Jasmin and Aly were spotted by the paps in Juhu as the couple was headed for a spa session. Jasmin wore a yellow frock and brown flats. Aly wore a light blue, printed shirt and denim jeans with florescent green footwear. The paparazzi asked both to remove their masks. Aly obliged and removed his mask. While doing so, he said that one gets fined here if they remove the mask. Jasmin kept her mask on and revealed that she recently got fined for removing her mask hence she won't take it off. She further showed the fine receipt to the paparazzi.

Later, they had a small, fun conversation with the paps and posed hand in hand. The caption of the post read, “à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤†à¤œ à¤¹à¥€ à¤šà¤¾à¤²à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¤† à¤¹à¥ˆ,à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤• à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤‰à¤¤à¤°à¥‚à¤‚à¤—à¥€ @jasminbhasin2806 and @alygoni snapped outside of spa in Juhu Mumbai #jasminbhasin #alygoni #mask #instalike #varinderchawla” Take a look at the video below.

Jasmin Bhasin's latest music video with Aly Goni

Jasmin and Aly were recently seen in Tony Kakkar's new music video, Tera Suit. It was released on March 8, 2021. The music video is directed by Gurdas and Parth Gupta. The song has so far received over 31 million views.

More about Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin is known for portraying Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak. She has also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 where she became a semi-finalist. She played Nayantara in Naagin 4. On the other hand, Aly Gony is known for his performance in television shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Nach Baliye 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more. He was recently seen in the Zee5 web series Jeet Ki Zid alongside Amit Sadh.