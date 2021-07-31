Jasmin Bhasin Responds To Criticism Over 'insulting' Sidharth Shukla: 'Was Misunderstood'

The long-standing friendship of Telivison celebrities Jasmin Bhasin and Sidharth Shukla faced public critique numerous times over the months. After appearing on a reality show together, they went their separate paths but somehow managed to find themselves the subject to controversies. Continuing the saga, Bhasin has once again triggered fans with her actions.

Jasmin Bhasin caught bad-mouthing Sidharth Shukla?

Recently, a video of Bhasin went viral on the internet, where the fans claimed to have caught the actor bad-mouthing her friend Shukla. Jasmin Bhasin with her boyfriend Aly Goni met up with newlywed couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya for a double date. The video in question was uploaded by singer Rahul Vaidya where the fans caught Bhasin poking fun at Shukla's frequent appearance on a reality show. This did not sit well with the actor's fans as they resorted to social media to accuse Bhasin of back-stabbing her friend. The Fire and Ice actor was trolled on social media by Sidharth Shukla's fans.

Jasmin Bhasin clears the air

In the wake of these accusations, the 31-year-old took to her Twitter to clear out fans' 'misunderstanding'. Maintaining that she is still close with Shukla, she stated, 'Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill @sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar'.

Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill✌️@sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) July 30, 2021

Netizens' reaction to Jasmin Bhasin's statement

Fans were in splits with Bhasin's response to the allegations. Many supported the actor's honesty and efforts to clear out the misconceptions. One fan wrote, 'Thank you for clearing this. That man matters a lot to us!'. Another fan extended her support towards the actor tweeting, 'Yes we know u guys aren't talking sid it's someone else'.

Just a question we understand it can be misunderstood by audience. But why did you genuinely misunderstood the thing Rubina said in the party instead you and Aly made the issue out of it. Then why you are expecting people to understand you now when you didn't. — Fearless Rubina🔥 (@rubina_sunshine) July 30, 2021

However, ardent fans of Shukla showed no signs of taking back their claims. One fan stated 'As per your gossip Sidharth should have come in all seasons right?? and will keep coming in the next seasons too... Only Sidharth matters to us'. Many dug up old actions of the actor when she and her beau Aly Goni accused fellow actor Rubina Dilaik of bad-mouthing her at the party.

U know wat it wasn't needed at all by giving out this explanation tweet u urself just made it obvious tht the convo was about him only😅 — Thomas (@EvanaThomas) July 30, 2021

