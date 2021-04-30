Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Being In A Toxic Relationship, Says 'I Felt The Need To End It'

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni surprised their fans when they featured in the music video of the song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The emotional song has been sung by Vishal Mishra and the video follows the story of a couple who are married to each other, and they end their relationship as the husband goes on to betray her with other women. Referring to the music video, Jasmin Bhasin in an interview opened up on being in a toxic relationship and how she dealt with it.

Jasmin Bhasin talks about being in a toxic relationship

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, she was asked if she has ever experienced a toxic relationship and how she dealt with it. To which, the actor replied that she is not ashamed or awkward to talk about her past relationships. She added that life is all about journey, experience and that whatever she is today is because of the journey she has gone through. She added that she has learnt through the experience and has grown up.

She then continued to talk about her past relationship which was toxic and said that even then she saw and felt that things weren't going the way she wanted them to be and that feelings weren't being reciprocated. In such a situation, she felt that somewhere she is compromising her happiness and self-respect which is not acceptable. She then said that her parents didn't raise her to live a life like that. She added that they made her a strong, educated woman who can take care of herself, be independent and take a stand for herself. She further added that during the relationship, she felt like she needs to live respectfully and that she needs to end it.

Jasmin Bhasin on the work front

Jasmin started her career as a model and then went on to debut in Kollywood with the Tamil film Vaanam in 2011. She is known for her portrayal as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak. She has also appeared in several reality shows. The actor has appeared in various music videos as well including Tera Suit, Pani Di Gal and the recent Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. Watch Jasmin Bhasin's latest music video.

Promo Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram