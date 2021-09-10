Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Secret Ingredient Behind Bharti Singh's 15kg Weight Loss; WATCH

Bharti Singh has been grabbing eyeballs ever since fans noticed her consistently losing weight. Many people on their fitness journey would wonder about the stringent diet restrictions and workout sessions that the comedian might have put herself through. However, Bharti Singh's secret to a healthy body is of the above as was revealed by popular television actor Jasmin Bhasin.

Jasmin Bhasin revealed how The Kapil Sharma Show actor infuses her meals with Ghee as she gave fans a glimpse of Bharti getting ready to have her dinner. In a fun conversation, Jasmin can be seen recording Bharti's process of plating delicious looking rice, dal and potatoes for a meal as she goofily gives her commentary. Bharti Singh is a popular comedian and host known for appearances in Dance Deewane Season 3, India's Best Dancer, The Kapil Sharma Show among others.

Jasmin Bhasin reveals Bharti Singh's weight loss secret

Taking to her Instagram stories recently, Jasmin recorded a video, which opened as Singh as pouring ghee in a plate full of rice. "Yeh maine daala ghee (I am adding clarified butter), Bharti added as Jasmin continued "Ab ghee ke tadke waali daal' (Now pulses with a hint of clarified butter).

In a reality check for pointing out her weight loss, Bharti Singh continued, "Duniya keh rahi patli horahi hoon. Time dekho main kis time khana kha rahi hoon". (The world is saying that I'm losing weight, look at the time I'm having my meal). Jasmin continued filming the comedian and concluded by saying," "Yeh hai Bharti ke patle hone ka raaz. Chaar chammach ghee, aloo ki tel se bhari huyi sabji aur tel tehelti huyi dal" (This is Bharti's secret to weight loss. Four spoons of Ghee, potato vegetable filled with oil and pulses brimming with oil). Take a look at the fun banter.

Jasmin is back in Mumbai after her little getaway to Ladakh with beau Aly Goni and other friends. One of the most adored television couples, the duo uploaded gorgeous photos from the trip, imbuing with serenity. After their stint in a popular reality show, the duo has starred in Tera Suit by Tony Kakkar. Earlier this year, they also came together for a track called Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega post which they graced the video of 2 Phone, sung by music sensation Neha Kakkar.

Bharti, on the other hand, is back to tickle the audiences funny bone with her stint in The Kapil Sharma Show, which went on air recently and witnessed celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn have a gala time with the cast.

IMAGE: BHARTI.LAUGHTERQUEEN & JASMINBHASIN2806/ INSTA