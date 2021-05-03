Jasmin Bhasin Says She Used To Have Suicidal Thoughts; Shares How She Dealt With The Phase

Jasmin Bhasin recently opened up about overcoming suicidal thoughts after being rejected at multiple auditions during the initial stage of her acting career. In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, she said that 'the zone was long ago in her life when she came to Mumbai and she was struggling'. She started that 'it was a battle that she had to fight against herself because somewhere she was losing confidence in herself'. Jasmin revealed that she thought she was 'flawed', her skin had flaws and she didn't look good which is why she faced 'rejections every day'.

Jasmin Bhasin: 'Woh ladai meri khud ke saath thi'

The television actor added that 'the learning point for her is when she needs to end that battle with herself first'. She said that 'one needs to accept themselves the way they are, along with the flaws because one's flaws make them unique and different from others', otherwise everyone will look 'same dolls in a toy shop'. Jasmin stated that 'as long as one feels confident about themselves', nothing and nobody can stop them. One also needs to have the determination that 'this is what I want to do and I will make sure I do it, make that attempt'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasmin Bhasin recently released a new music video, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, with her beau, Aly Goni. The intense song is sung by Vishal Mishra. It depicts the journey of Jasmin Bhasin's boyfriend and herself, unrequited love, and heartbreak. It has amassed more than 30 million views on YouTube. The video is helmed by Navjit Buttar and is shot at a picturesque location. The video has been released on the official YouTube channel of VYRL Originals. The music video received a lot of love and praises from viewers. Their fans also showered them with compliments.

Jasmin Bhasin made her acting debut in Kollywood with Vaanam in 2011. She further appeared in several South Indian flicks such as Karodpathi, Veta, and Ladies & Gentlemen. She later made her Hindi television debut with Tashan-e-Ishq's Twinkle Taneja and Dil Se Dil Tak's Teni.

Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram