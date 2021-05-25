Jasmin Bhasin Schools Paps For Not Wearing Mask As She Greets Kids On Road With Her Dog

Jasmin Bhasin on Monday evening stepped out in the city to visit a coffee shop. As soon as she got off her car, paps followed her and started clicking her pictures. However, the actor seemed a little unhappy as she went on to school them for not wearing masks. In a video that surfaced on the internet, Jasmin Bhasin said, “Mask kaha hai? Yeh galat baat hai, mask hona chahiye na.”

After this, she also greeted her little fans who waited outside her car. Not only this but she also had brought along her pet dog with her, whom she introduced to the shutterbugs. Jasmin’s sweet way of greeting her fans and her way of talking to the paps garnered appreciation from netizens. A user wrote, “The way she is taking with the child is giving my whole heart,” whereas another fan penned, “She’s so kind and sweet towards the needy”.

Jasmin wins hearts with her sweet gestures

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Aly Goni recently shared an adorable video of the duo, as they re-created the Runaway Aurora challenge. In the clip, the two stars snuggled in their bed. In the caption, Aly wrote in Hindi that Jasmin and he had thought a lot about going out and posing together with a nice view, but since they're lazy, they could only do it in their way. Jasmin was quick to respond to the post as she remarked that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor had posted this video "without asking her". Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's video received love from Sonali Singh, Roshmmi Banik, Anuj Sachdeva, and others. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin made their relationship official during their stint in the house of a reality show.

On the work front

The duo was last seen in the song titled Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, presented by VYRL Originals and the multi-award-winning singer-composer, Vishal Mishra. The song has been written by Vishal Mishra and Kaushal Kishore, narrating this story from a female perspective. Directed by Navjit Buttar, the track skillfully showcases the pain and anguish of a toxic relationship with a shocking end. The emotional number has surpassed 42M views and is still counting.

